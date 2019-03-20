Raymond James & Associates Has $3.11 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (INTF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of INTF stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/raymond-james-associates-has-3-11-million-position-in-ishares-edge-msci-multifactor-intl-etf-intf.html.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.