Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,626 Shares of Unilever NV (UN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 3,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Unilever by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

UN opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.442 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UN. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

