Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 118,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 237,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,792. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $245,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCPC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, National Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

TCPC stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 12.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

