Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 214.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,354 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter.

PXH opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

