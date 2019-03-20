Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Short Interest Down 30.1% in February

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,130 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 15th total of 2,064,527 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,127 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.68. Rayonier has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.34 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

RYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rayonier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.98 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.49.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

