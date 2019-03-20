RBF Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 494,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Blue Apron at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Apron by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 264,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blue Apron by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Blue Apron by 890.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 91,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Blue Apron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 4,153,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 127,976 shares during the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

APRN opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $140.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

APRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.79.

In related news, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $121,333.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $17,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,144,352 shares of company stock worth $17,385,768. 56.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/rbf-capital-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-blue-apron-holdings-inc-aprn.html.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.