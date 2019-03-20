RBF Capital LLC Invests $348,000 in Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.22. Zai Lab Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.86.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

