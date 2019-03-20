RBF Capital LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

RBF Capital LLC cut its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $183,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “RBF Capital LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/rbf-capital-llc-sells-2500-shares-of-graphic-packaging-holding-gpk.html.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.