RBF Capital LLC Takes Position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 259.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 163,787 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 95.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the fourth quarter worth $7,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter worth $3,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Jaehnert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Briggs & Stratton from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Briggs & Stratton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of BGG stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $532.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Briggs & Stratton had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $505.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.41%.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

