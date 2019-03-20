Reading International (RDI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

RDI has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reading International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

RDI opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Reading International has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $371.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Reading International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million.

In other Reading International news, CFO Devasis Ghose sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $566,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Reading International by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Reading International by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

