Realty Income Corp (O) Stake Increased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,410 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,658,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,510,000 after purchasing an additional 539,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,658,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,510,000 after purchasing an additional 539,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,007,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,652 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,378,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,630 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 400.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,477,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,907 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.45.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.95%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

