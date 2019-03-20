Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF):

3/19/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

3/15/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2019 – J & J Snack Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “1Q19 EBIT beat our and consensus estimate by 12% & 7%, albeit from a low base. Improved pricing and manufacturing efficiencies drove the beat. Organic sales growth of ~2% is still below historical levels and was aided ~150 bps by certain non-recurring events. Until we see a pathway to sustainable 3-5% sales growth and consistent margins expansion, we prefer to remain on the sidelines especially given the stock’s premium valuation.””

1/29/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.66. 50,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,502. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $125.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $271.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,425,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

