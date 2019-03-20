Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Receives $87.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.67.

RBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

NYSE RBC opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $881.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.76 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

In other news, CEO Mark Joseph Gliebe sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $1,097,886.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $482,442.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,466 shares in the company, valued at $459,253.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,862 shares of company stock worth $1,815,734. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 150.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.