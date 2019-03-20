Renasant Corp. (RNST) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Renasant by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Renasant by 213.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Renasant by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. Renasant Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Renasant had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $151.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $95,978.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Renasant in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

