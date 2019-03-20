Renewi (RWI) Trading 7.7% Higher

Renewi PLC (LON:RWI)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.75 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.75 ($0.31). 628,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,510,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.05 ($0.29).

Several research firms recently weighed in on RWI. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renewi in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on Renewi from GBX 99 ($1.29) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $176.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In related news, insider Luc Sterckx bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,960.41). Also, insider Toby Woolrych bought 59,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £14,913.25 ($19,486.80).

About Renewi (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

