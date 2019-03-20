Requisite Energy Fund I LP Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,342,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 4.4% of Requisite Energy Fund I LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,694,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $118.81.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/requisite-energy-fund-i-lp-acquires-new-holdings-in-ishares-sp-500-value-etf-ive.html.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.