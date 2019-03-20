Requisite Energy Fund I LP Acquires Shares of 9,652 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Requisite Energy Fund I LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $260.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $270.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

