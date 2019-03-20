Requisite Energy Fund I LP Invests $272,000 in Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) Stock

Requisite Energy Fund I LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Amarin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amarin by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Amarin by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amarin to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

AMRN opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 1,040,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $18,484,247.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 17,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $230,223.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,841,072 shares of company stock worth $49,748,088. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

