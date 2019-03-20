Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 20th (AAL, AMER, ANTO, ASC, BATS, DVO, ELA, GOCO, GSK, HLCL)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 20th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Devro (LON:DVO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

IQE (LON:IQE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Kazera Global (LON:KZG) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NRC Group Holdings Corp. is a provider of comprehensive environmental, compliance and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial and energy markets. NRC Group Holdings Corp., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NY, United States. “

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

