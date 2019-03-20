Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2019 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

3/14/2019 – Allogene Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Allogene Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Just as We are initiating coverage on Outperform rating and $37 fair value estimate. As noted in our sector landscape piece, “Off the The Next Step for Cell Therapy,” we believe that the next phase of growth in the widespread utilization of cell therapies will be catalyzed by the successful development of “off the shelf” modalities. We therefore view Allogene as a core holding for investors looking for exposure to innovation in this subsector with de- risked initial targets and indications.””

3/11/2019 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Allogenes’s first earnings call as a public company was fairly uneventful. The company announced detailed information on the Phase 1 trial design for ALLO 501 that was more or less in line with our expectations. Bigger picture, we believe that ALLO is well positioned in the allogeneic CAR T space and that these approaches may be the next chapter in the evolution of CAR T therapies, opening up this modality to a wider patient population. That said, after a strong post-IPO run, we remain on the sidelines given the early stage of ALLO’s proprietary programs and few value inflecting catalysts anticipated before 2020.””

3/8/2019 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They wrote, “Tuesday, Synlogic reported 4Q results and reviewed recent progress. Management reiterated plans to present topline results from ongoing Phase 1/2 trials of by mid-year, which could establish POC in patients with hyperammonemia and phenylketonuria (PKU), respectively. While these trials utilize bacterial slurry formulations, management indicated future trials would use pill-based formulations. While the transition may require clinical bridging studies, we view the new formulations as essential for commercial viability. If the SYNB1020 demonstrates a meaningful impact on serum ammonia, next steps could include a trial in urea cycle disorders (UCD), an indication with an established biomarker-based registrational endpoint. With $123M in cash, we believe Synlogic has adequate resources to sustain operations through 2020. $15 PT.””

1/28/2019 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

Get Allogene Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.