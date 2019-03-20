ResMed Inc. (RMD) Insider Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 4,298 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $433,668.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,143.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Friday, February 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,313 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $431,084.35.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,188 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $478,185.84.

NYSE RMD opened at $97.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $118.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.77 million. ResMed had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 26.53%. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ResMed to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15,868.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,275,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/resmed-inc-rmd-insider-robert-andrew-douglas-sells-4298-shares.html.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.