Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Robotics in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restoration Robotics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Restoration Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIR opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.91. Restoration Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative net margin of 130.83% and a negative return on equity of 538.93%. Analysts forecast that Restoration Robotics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Restoration Robotics by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 547,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Restoration Robotics by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 547,968 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Restoration Robotics by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 982,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 632,000 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

