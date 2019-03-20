resTORbio (TORC) Shares Down 6%

Shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.56. 21,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 46,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of resTORbio in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $253.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.12.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that resTORbio, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in resTORbio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in resTORbio by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in resTORbio by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in resTORbio by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 288,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in resTORbio by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TORC)

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

