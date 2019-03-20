resTORbio’s (TORC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) in a report issued on Monday. Wedbush also issued estimates for resTORbio’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of resTORbio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of resTORbio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Get resTORbio alerts:

TORC opened at $6.98 on Monday. resTORbio has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $253.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.12.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that resTORbio will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TORC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in resTORbio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in resTORbio by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in resTORbio by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in resTORbio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in resTORbio by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 288,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.