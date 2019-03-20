Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Stake Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,655 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 138,664 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

