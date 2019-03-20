Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

RPAI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NYSE RPAI opened at $11.89 on Friday. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Properties of America’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1656 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 64.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,480,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after acquiring an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 26.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 98,685 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the third quarter valued at about $2,465,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

