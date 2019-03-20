Revain (R) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Revain has a market cap of $73.89 million and approximately $675,462.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00003766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OKEx, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revain Token Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Kuna, BitForex, YoBit, HitBTC and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

