Reviewing Aqua Metals (AQMS) and Pacific Green Technologies (PGTK)

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) and Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aqua Metals and Pacific Green Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pacific Green Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aqua Metals presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.03%. Given Aqua Metals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aqua Metals is more favorable than Pacific Green Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Aqua Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Aqua Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Metals and Pacific Green Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Metals -904.79% -67.55% -52.00% Pacific Green Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aqua Metals and Pacific Green Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Metals $4.45 million 38.98 -$40.25 million ($1.18) -3.31 Pacific Green Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pacific Green Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aqua Metals.

Summary

Aqua Metals beats Pacific Green Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and acquiring technologies designed to enhance the environment by reducing pollution in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and China. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels. Its ENVI-Clean is used in various new and retrofit applications, including coal and coal waste fueled CFBC boilers; pulverized coal and stoker-grate boilers; heavy oil fired boilers; biomass and waste to energy boilers; lime kilns, dryers, shredders, and foundries; industrial exhaust scrubbing of particulates and acid gases; diesel, large marine, and stationary engines; and sewage sludge, hazardous waste, and MSW incinerators. The company also provides ENVI-Pure emission control system; ENVI-SEA scrubber for application in diesel exhaust emissions; and ENVI-Marine system. Pacific Green Technologies Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in San Jose, California.

