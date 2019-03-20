Reviewing Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (BWINB) & Enstar Group (ESGR)

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enstar Group and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enstar Group and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $823.53 million 4.46 -$150.22 million N/A N/A Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enstar Group.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group -18.24% -3.10% -0.67% Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Enstar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Enstar Group does not pay a dividend. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B beats Enstar Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B Company Profile

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

