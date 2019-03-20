Reviewing First West Virginia Bancorp (FWVB) and Hilltop (HTH)

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) and First West Virginia Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FWVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of First West Virginia Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Hilltop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of First West Virginia Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hilltop and First West Virginia Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 2 2 0 2.50 First West Virginia Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilltop presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.51%.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First West Virginia Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. Hilltop pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hilltop and First West Virginia Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.60 billion 1.03 $121.44 million $1.28 13.71 First West Virginia Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than First West Virginia Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and First West Virginia Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 7.58% 6.24% 0.89% First West Virginia Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hilltop beats First West Virginia Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades in and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, and structured products, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities; trades in equities and options; and provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, equity trading, retail brokerage, clearing, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. The Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, and flood policies. The company operates in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, South Carolina, Washington, Missouri, North Carolina, Maryland, and other states in the United States. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

First West Virginia Bancorp Company Profile

First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Progressive Bank, N.A. that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, Christmas club, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer loans, and business loans. It also provides online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, remote deposit, electronic document delivery, safe deposit box, overdraft protection, wire transfer, and ACH origination services, as well as ATM and debit, and credit cards. The company offers its services through nine full service branches located in Wheeling, Wellsburg, Moundsville, New Martinsville, Buckhannon, and Weston, West Virginia; and Bellaire, Ohio. First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Wheeling, West Virginia.

