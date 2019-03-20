Reviewing GCI Liberty (GLIBA) and The Competition

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) is one of 75 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GCI Liberty to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty -118.05% -4.71% -2.43% GCI Liberty Competitors -9.45% 15.28% 2.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCI Liberty and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty $739.76 million -$873.30 million -35.53 GCI Liberty Competitors $17.74 billion $1.66 billion 21.47

GCI Liberty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GCI Liberty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty 0 1 3 0 2.75 GCI Liberty Competitors 838 2298 2251 124 2.30

GCI Liberty presently has a consensus target price of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 19.32%. Given GCI Liberty’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

GCI Liberty peers beat GCI Liberty on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

