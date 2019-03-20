REX American Resources (REX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

REX opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.77.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

