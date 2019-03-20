Rhumbline Advisers Has $517,000 Position in Weatherford International plc (WFT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 925,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,640 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Weatherford International were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Weatherford International by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 54,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 47,848 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 360,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 254,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Shares of WFT opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $732.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.20.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

