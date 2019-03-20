Rhumbline Advisers Has $531,000 Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of SIGA Technologies worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 506,579 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 712,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 244,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,117,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,117,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $531,000 Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/rhumbline-advisers-has-531000-holdings-in-siga-technologies-inc-siga.html.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.