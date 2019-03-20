Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,285 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (CRAI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of CRA International worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 36.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CRA International in the third quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.90. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.63 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

In other CRA International news, Director Rowland Moriarty sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $460,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,270.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Maleh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,747 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

