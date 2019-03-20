Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 76.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,717,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,821,000 after buying an additional 743,596 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 75,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut G1 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, Director Cynthia Schwalm purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $26,199.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

