Rimini Street (RMNI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $333.80 million and a PE ratio of -16.41.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 17,810 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $106,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Shay sold 11,700 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $58,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,408 shares of company stock worth $389,483.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 603,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 397,057 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

