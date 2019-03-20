RMB Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (DEX)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of NYSE:DEX opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $12.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0886 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

