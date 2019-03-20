RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Raymond James (RJF)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,683,000 after acquiring an additional 182,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,648,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,040,000 after acquiring an additional 102,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,486,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

