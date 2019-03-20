RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $565,000 in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NGVC opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $221.52 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.11%. Research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/rmb-capital-management-llc-invests-565000-in-natural-grocers-by-vitamin-cottage-inc-ngvc.html.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.