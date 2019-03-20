RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 87,990 Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NRK)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,990 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 387,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 240,035 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 38.9% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 508,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 142,617 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 170,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NRK stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

