RMB Capital Management LLC Takes $594,000 Position in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Tile Shop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $487,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tile Shop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTS opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.04 million. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

