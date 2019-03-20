Rockwell Automation (ROK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.06.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $178.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 66.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total transaction of $1,640,348.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $906,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,092,000 after purchasing an additional 918,161 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15,107.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,142,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,136 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,728,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,632,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

