Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,097.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 191,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $331.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $334.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.62, for a total transaction of $2,660,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,198.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $326.97 per share, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,465 shares in the company, valued at $17,481,451.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock worth $7,541,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

