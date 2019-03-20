Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,823,000 after purchasing an additional 536,023 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,330,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 134,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $122.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

