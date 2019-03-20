Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stella-Jones (SJ) Price Target to C$50.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$42.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$37.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.67.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$432.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 2.71000014438788 EPS for the current year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

