RusGas (RGS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

RusGas (CURRENCY:RGS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One RusGas token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. RusGas has a total market cap of $116.00 and $0.00 worth of RusGas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RusGas has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00441414 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00082630 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000827 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000308 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003322 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000216 BTC.

RusGas Profile

RusGas (RGS) is a token. RusGas’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,415,606,856 tokens. RusGas’ official website is rusgas.io/en. RusGas’ official Twitter account is @RusGasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RusGas Token Trading

RusGas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RusGas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RusGas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RusGas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

