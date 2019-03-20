RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV) Stock

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 249,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Grupo Supervielle makes up 0.6% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Grupo Supervielle as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 449,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUPV opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $582.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup cut Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Supervielle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in personal loans, deposit accounts, purchase and sale of foreign exchange and precious metals and credits cards.

