RWC Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $20,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,974,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,320,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,081,000 after buying an additional 265,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,648,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,390,000 after buying an additional 261,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,465,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,048,000 after buying an additional 118,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,368,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,237,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

EXPD opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $151,096.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,452.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 9,109 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $685,452.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,944.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,183 shares of company stock worth $1,972,217 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

