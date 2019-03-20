RWC Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 175,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,809,000. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,032 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 529 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $716,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $102,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,750 shares of company stock worth $5,685,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

